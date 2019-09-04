A Napier school which was struck down with a norovirus stomach bug appears to be through the worst of it.

Greenmeadows School principal, Mark Johnson, said there were still just over 100 students at home on Wednesday, either sick or as a precaution.

"There are still a number keeping their children home as a precaution, ones who are susceptible to illnesses, so that's fair enough."

On Tuesday, around 150 students, out of 490 at the school, were absent.

Advertisement

"But we are looking to see most children back over the next day or so.

"We've still got a wee way to go, but things are definitely on the improve.

"It feels like we are through the worst. It seemed a pretty nasty, aggressive, fast spreading bug, but then we were quick to recover from it as well."

He said he had not heard of anyone outside of the Greenmeadows School community being struck down will the bug.

The illness postponed several events, including the schools cross country, which is now scheduled to take place on Thursday, but may be facing another delay.

"Hopefully the weather is going to be kind to us, and that's what we are aiming for if the weather is good.

"If not, we will try Friday and if not, we might have to have another plan!"

The school's water supply had been tested over the weekend, and had come back clean.

Advertisement

Most students fell ill on Friday night, and it is thought a few students inadvertently came to school while sick, spreading the illness.

The original students to fall sick all came from one senior class.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed the cause was a norovirus bug.

There had not been any spike in new cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said norovirus bugs are highly contagious, and people need to remain vigilant and follow strict hygiene practices.

Important Health Advice:

Anyone with vomiting or diarrhoea should stay away from work, and sick children should be kept home until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

Careful attention to hand washing and drying will help prevent the bug spreading.

People with stomach bugs can be infectious after the symptoms stop (for up to two weeks on some occasions) so it is important not to swim in public swimming pools for two weeks.

It is very important to make sure children don't get dehydrated. They should drink plenty of fluid and have oral rehydration drinks while they are ill.

For further health information call Healthline 0800 611 116 for health advice that's available 24/7, contact your family doctor or visit www.ourhealthhb.nz.