A young Sydney football fan with a life-threatening disorder was able to have his dying wish come true thanks to the efforts of paramedics and his supporting community.

Jai Bruynius Greene, 11, was born with cystic fibrosis and had developed an infection after receiving a lung transplant in 2017.

However, a month ago the family was given a heartbreaking diagnosis by doctors.

NSW Ambulance officers Joe Knowles and Louise Diazhelp transport Jai to the footy field. Photos / Facebook

"They said they could not do another transplant because they could not get rid of the infection. We have just tried to do the best we can for him with what little time he had left," his mother, Helen Bruynius, told The Daily Telegraph.

While in the Children's Hospital at Westmead, one of Greene's nurse found out he wanted to watch his old football team, the under-11 Milperra Colts, win the grand final, so she made a plan to make his wish come true.

Because of his condition, it was going to be difficult to transport Greene to the Belmore Sports Ground for the game on August 15 as he relied on oxygen, with two collapsed lungs and two chest drains inserted.

Therefore, reinforcement was called in and NSW Ambulance sent ambos Joe Knowles and Louise Diaz to help get the boy get safely to the football field.

He watched his team win the grand final and was awarded the trophy in place of the captain, Bruynius said.

Jai's mother said he had described it as "a wonderful day".

Sadly the 11-year-old passed away on Wednesday and the Milperra Colts shared their condolences to their biggest fan.

Jai's team the under-11 Milperra Colts won the grand final and the club wanted their biggest fan to get the trophy. Photo / Facebook

"Our sincere condolences go out to Jai's family and many friends. He was a tough kid who inspired many throughout his brave and courageous battle," the club wrote on their Facebook page on Friday.

"Prayers and thoughts go out to Jai's family. RIP little champion," one person responded.

"Love goes to his family and club Milperra Colts that made him feel honoured," another person said.

"We stand by as rugby league family in our grief. Sincere regards from us to you all," one footy player wrote.

Other football clubs paid their respects but the Colts made sure everyone knew who Jai's favourite team was.

"Once a Colt … Always a Colt," the team wrote.