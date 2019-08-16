The Chase star Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis for the first time since he announced the news earlier this year.

In a candid interview with Society, Sinha says he is keeping an "optimistic attitude" and says that is the only way he can ensure he lives his life to its fullest.

"I don't have any other option but to take a very active, pro-active and optimistic attitude towards moving forward," the comedian said.

"At the end of the day, that's the only way I'm going to live my life to its fullest.

"I can't wallow in self-pity. I just have to move on and moving on means quizzing and performing comedy – the two things I love and want to do as much as possible."

The Chase star says he has been using his disease as material for his stand-up comedy.

"I'm not going to lie, it's obviously a blow. But my attitude towards it is you have to make the best of it," he said.

"In that sense, talking about it and being funny about it and engaging about it and hopefully being a spokesperson for managing the disease in a positive way is my best way forward.

"Not just because it's important, but because it will help my health if I take a positive attitude to the whole thing."

In June, Sinha told fans his "brain's not going anywhere".

This was shortly after he received his Parkinson's diagnosis on May 30. Sinha told media he had been experiencing numerous underlying health issues in the lead-up to the diagnosis.

The 49-year-old star, nicknamed The Sinnerman, has explained how writing comedy has been helping him cope.

"With two elderly parents, and a severely autistic nephew, I'm only the fourth-most unwell member of my immediate family.

"I have also started writing routines about it all. It can be a bit brutal, but it's my job as a comedian to be funny and honest. I'd like to be an unofficial mascot for Living Your Life."