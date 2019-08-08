Major changes proposed to abortion laws are set to face their first test in Parliament as politicians debate the reforms.

Legislation revising New Zealand's 42-year-old Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act is having its first reading and vote in the House today.

The biggest change would see a current requirement for two doctors to have to approve an abortion on physical or mental health grounds dropped - in favour of letting women make the decision up to 20 weeks' pregnancy.

Later than that, one medical practioner would have to agree.

MPs will be voting on the bill individually, rather than along party lines.

What next

With a number of conservative politicians, including National Party leader Simon Bridges, saying they're going to give it backing at the first reading, the bill is widely expected to pass Thursday's vote.

If it does, the legislation - introduced on Monday - will go to a special Select Committee to consider public submissions and changes.

That could be the start of a heated debate, with lobby groups on both sides already weighing in.

Anti-abortion groups, such as Family First, have described the changes are "radical" and have promised to fight tooth-and-nail.

And several MPs, including National's Chris Bishop, have in recent days been posting screenshots of their inboxes flooded with emails urging them to vote against the bill, some individuals calling them "Nazis" and "murderers".



Late-term abortions

Critics such as National's Chris Penk have argued the bill would effectively allow abortion up to birth.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has called those claims "extremist", saying of the about 13,000 abortions carried out last year, only 57 were after 20 weeks and none near full gestation.

Abortion Providers Group Aotearoa New Zealand – made up of doctors, nurses, midwives and social workers – also said late abortions were very rare.

"Late second and third trimester abortions are events where continuing a pregnancy may lead to significant risk to maternal life or a mother having to birth her baby knowing she will have to watch him or her die," they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, advocates for reform, including the Abortion Law Reform Association of New Zealand and Family Planning, say while they're pleased with change, they're disappointed a test is being kept for abortions after 20 weeks.

They've promised to put in a number of proposals in front of the Select Committee.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended not going further with the legislation earlier this week, saying it needed to get the votes to pass.

Referendum

While the bill went through extensive consultation with NZ First before being unveiled, the party blindsided Little by saying it would call for a referendum this week.

Little said the issue had never been raised with him and the first mention came on Tuesday after a meeting of NZ First's caucus.

NZ First leader Winston Peters on Thursday lashed out at Labour, saying it he that had been surprised, because the legislation was not in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Peters said it has long been his party's policy to seek a public mandate on conscience issues and no one should have been caught out by the move.

What the bill changes

Currently, women need clearance from two doctors on grounds of mental or physical risk from day one to get an abortion. After 20 weeks an abortion currently needs to save the life of the woman.

About 98 per cent of abortions are performed under the mental health clause.

The new law would mean there would be no legal test for earlier than 20 weeks, Any later and the person performing the procedure will have to "reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman's physical and mental health, and wellbeing".

Medical practitioners who didn't comply would face consequences from their medical bodies, rather than under the Crimes Act.

Other changes in the legislation include allowing for the introduction of 150-metre safe zones around clinics where people have been harassed and allowing women to self-refer to clinics.

It will still be illegal for an unqualified person to try to perform an abortion and causing the death of an unborn child by harming a pregnant woman will remain an offence.