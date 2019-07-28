Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has described abortion as "human sacrifice to demons" and has compared the act to the Holocaust.

"The killing of babies is condemned in the Bible and history tells us that only the most decadent and corrupt societies tolerated such evil; only the vilest defended and celebrated it as a virtue," Tamaki told the Herald.

His controversial comments come as a bill that would remove abortion from the Crimes Act is expected to get its rubber stamp by the full Cabinet in the coming days- before it's debated in the House.

The church leader has slammed the proposed law reforms, saying it would be a failure to prevent genocide on New Zealand's unborn children.

"Words and phrases like 'foetal tissue', 'abortion', 'pro-choice', 'women's rights', 'women's

health care' and 'my body my choice' are words and phrases of convenience designed to hide the bloody murder of human life made in God's image," Tamaki said.

He said legalising abortion ignored that fact that many women are pressured into having an abortion.

"Thousands of New Zealand mothers, most who don't know better, are persuaded and aided by activists, the Government and certain so-called health practitioners annually to carry out premeditated murder on their unborn children."

Tamaki said abortion left women with a high risk of mental health issues.

"Abortion is none other than the savage pagan practises of baby sacrifice described in Ezekiel, Psalms and Jeremiah 19:5-6 – 'where they built the high places of Baal to burn their children in the fire as offerings to Baal'."

He said it was an ancient act of evil re-enacted.

Archaeologists have uncovered dumping grounds filled with the bones of hundreds of dismembered infants, which are equivalent today of the thousands of dead babies discarded by modern abortion clinics, Tamaki said.

"They use the remains of unborn children in women's cosmetics. Abortion and the attitude of society to it is an obscenity against God and the vulnerable children we are supposed to protect and nurture.

"As a Christian, I know that demonic forces are behind the killing of our babies. Abortion is Satan's attempt to kill God in effigy by destroying the little ones created in God's image.

"We are not just dealing with a social or so-called health issue here, but with a demonic genocide.

"It is an act of child sacrifice to the post-modern radical lift's demons of convenience, where they put social conventions and career wellbeing ahead of human life," Tamaki said.