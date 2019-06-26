Parliament debates euthanasia bill Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, 25 June 2019



UPDATED: Act leader David Seymour has urged Parliament to back his controversial assisted dying bill, saying denying the suffering a right to choose when to die would be "barbaric".

The second reading and debate on the fiercely argued End of Life Choice Bill is underway with parliament tonight, with the legislation's sponsor taking the first call.

"In a modern, civilised society such as New Zealand, we should be legislating choice and compassion," Seymour said.

"In one of the most private times in a citizen's life, we should not interfere, but give them the choice to go on their terms, in their time."

The Member for Epsom, who first put the bill in the ballot in 2015, described the lengthy process legislation had been through as "rigorous and comprehensive".

"By sheer numbers, consultation has been greater than any other in the history of our parliament," he said.

Seymour also tried to assure those concerned the bill could lead to coercion.

"If coercion is suspected at any point in the process, the person becomes ineligible for assisted dying," he said.

He also said suggestions doctors would have to do things against their beliefs were "plainly untrue".

"There are now 200 million people living in 15 jurisdictions where Assisted Dying is legal. Not one of them, that have experienced the reality of an assisted dying law rather than the opponents' rhetoric, has gone back," he said.

"To vote no to this bill is to say 'tough luck, you must suffer for the morality of others.' I believe that is a barbaric conclusion."

Parliament has allotted two hours and 20 minutes for the second reading on the emotive subject and a vote is expected to take place before the House rises at 10pm.

There will be a dinner break between 6pm and 7.30pm, when the debate will resume.

The End of Life Choice Bill legalises voluntary euthanasia by allowing adults with less than six months to live or those with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" to request a lethal dose of medication.

The person would have to get clearance from two medical practitioners and if either of them had doubts about the person's competence, a third opinion would need to be sought from a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Seymour has promised that if the bill passes its second reading, he'll amend it to only apply to the terminally ill.

That follows widespread concern the "irremediable condition" clause would put vulnerable people at risk of coercion.

This is the fourth attempt since 1995 to get a euthanasia law through Parliament. It passed its first reading 76 votes to 44 – meaning 17 MPs need to change their minds to block it.

It received a record 39,159 submissions during a fraught and year-long Select Committee stage that included hearings in 14 cities.

Politicians were on Wednesday still announcing last-minute shifts, National's Judith Collins saying she had swapped to "yes" to allow the bill to be debated further, while Labour's Kiri Allan said she would change to a "no" because she wasn't happy with what had come out of the select committee process.

If the bill does make it through the second vote, it'll face a number of hurdles, including from opponents who are pledging to table hundred of amendments during the committee stages.