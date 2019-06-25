A Wellington doctor's registration has been cancelled after he pursued sexual relationships with patients.

In an oral indication of judgement, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal ordered Deane Drew's registration to be cancelled. If he was to apply to re-register he would have to comply with Medical Council conditions, including a Sexual Misconduct Assessment Test.

Drew was also censured and fined $3,000. He also has to pay 35 per cent of the Professional Conduct Committee and Disciplinary Tribunal's costs.

Deane Drew appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal today and acknowledged he had to "face up to my wrongdoings".

"I have received help and support for my condition. I am not that person anymore," he said in a statement read out by his lawyer.

Drew had been accused of starting sexual relationships with multiple patients over decades of practice and was also said to have prescribed medications to a patient who was abusing them.

He appeared before the tribunal this morning charged with entering into inappropriate sexual relationships with four female patients, some of whom were described as vulnerable.

Drew, a former part owner of the Lambton Quay practice City Medical, was also accused of prescribing drugs of dependence and psychotropic medications to all of the women while he was in a close personal relationship with them.

According to the charge sheet, Drew prescribed a medication to one of his patients that was not best practice and at higher than the recommended amount, despite being notified she was abusing the drugs and providing them to her sister.

The Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) said Drew's alleged actions amounted to malpractice or negligence and had brought discredit to the profession.

The charges range from 1991 to 2016.

Drew's practising certificate was voluntarily suspended in December 2016.

He started a relationship with his first patient in the early 90s. He told her during one consultation that he "wondered if [they] would be lovers, and over the first year of him treating her, he gave her gifts of money, flowers, lingerie and took her out for meals".

He first treated another woman in 1993, but did not start a sexual relationship with her until 2016.

On October 3 that year, he sent her a text message saying "please don't lay a complaint as it could ruin my life and that would be pretty harsh for abusing your trust and treating you badly".

The relationship ended less than a week later.

Drew has admitted the facts, as well as each particular of the disciplinary charge.

PCC lawyer Kate Feltham said nothing short of cancellation would ensure the protection of the public and maintain professional standards.

Drew apologised to the complainants through his lawyer, who read a statement provided by the doctor.

"I'm here to face up to my wrongdoings," Harry Waalkens QC said on Drew's behalf.

"I have received help and support for my condition. I am not that person anymore."

Waalkens said Drew had suffered an "immense fall from grace" but was at the tribunal hearing to "face the music".