Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Kevin Snee has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive for Waikato District Health Board.

Dr Snee has been with Hawke's Bay DHB for nearly 10 years and is one of the longest-serving DHB chief executives in New Zealand.

Snee, a former GP, moved from the United Kingdom, where he was the chief executive of the National Health Service in Devon, to take up the role in October 2009, joined by his wife Ann and three children.

When contacted about Snee's departure on Wednesday HBDHB chairman Kevin Atkinson said his chief executive was highly regarded and it had been a pleasure working with him for the past nine years.

Advertisement

"Hawke's Bay has been lucky to have had him at the helm he has implemented and improved many of our service models and overseen some major infrastructure projects which have improved care for patients.

"While I will be sad to see him go he is moving onto new opportunities and challenges. Kevin has moved this district health board from a place of uncertainty and instability ten years ago to one of the country's better performing DHBs.

Snee said the attraction to Waikato, was in many ways similar to what had attracted him to the job in Hawke's Bay.



"Having trained as a public health physician, inequity is a passion of mine.

"As we have made improvements in Hawke's Bay through better relationships with a variety of partners, including our Iwi Ngati Kahungunu, I will be looking to build those strong relationships with strategic partners in Waikato.



"There has been a long period of uncertainty in Waikato, and while I'm not underestimating the challenge, I hope to return stability to the district health board.



"It's been a privilege working in Hawke's Bay. It's been incredibly rewarding working with such a committed and passionate workforce."



He was most proud of a number of achievements in Hawke's Bay including the close working relationships with the PHO, Health Hawke's Bay and iwi as well as working with public sector agencies and business leaders on economic development and social inclusion in Hawke's Bay.



"These relationships have meant we have been able to diversify our workforce and implement a lot of work especially in reducing inequity."



Snee said one of his biggest challenges had been the Havelock North water crisis. This was the largest recorded outbreak of waterborne disease.

"I am very proud of how the health system coped and worked together to support and return to health the vast majority of the 5500 people affected."



During his time in Hawke's Bay, Snee said he was pleased to have completed a number of key projects after many years of them having been shelved.

This had seen the district health board build and open a new mental health inpatient unit, develop an extension to Wairoa Hospital, extend theatres, build new renal and endoscopy units and develop a primary birthing centre.

Completing these projects had helped address some of the key service improvement areas facing patients and staff when he had first arrived.

This was also done at a time when many DHBs were struggling to invest in infrastructure and staffing resources, he said.



Snee said when he first came to Hawke's Bay he worked with the then Government-appointed commissioner Sir John Anderson, and he was looking forward to being able to replicate that same good working relationship with Waikato's Government appointed Commissioner Karen Poutasi.



"There is still much to do. Hawke's Bay faces the pressures of growing demand and is in need of a new hospital and I'm looking forward to watching that progress under its new leadership.



"I would like to thank my board in particular chair Kevin Atkinson who has been very supportive throughout my tenure."



Snee will leave Hawke's Bay on August 9. He will be working with the board over the next weeks to ensure appropriate arrangements for the interim Chief Executive are in place for when he leaves.

A permanent replacement for Snee will be recruited when a new board is in place later in the year.