Auckland City Hospital is to get a new $30 million stroke and rehabilitation inpatient unit.

The unit, which will add an additional 41 beds, will centralise the care and rehabilitation of stroke patients which is currently split between locations at the hospital.

The new facility, due to be completed by the middle of next year, will also house a central dining area, gym and shared spaces for patients and whānau.

Stroke is the third largest killer in New Zealand after cancer and heart disease and outcomes tend to be worse for Māori and Pacific People.

About 9000 people a year, 24 people a day, suffer a stroke in New Zealand – a quarter of them under the age of 65.



"While we are making progress in tackling the contributors to stroke, demand for stroke care in Auckland is rising due to population growth and demographic changes. There's a pressing need to expand these services," Health Minister David Clark said at the announcement at Auckland City Hospital this afternoon.

The cost of the project will be met from the $750 million health infrastructure fund announced in last year's Budget.