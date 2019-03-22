Two Middlemore Hospital staff members were assaulted near the entrance to the hospital's western campus.

The Counties Manukau DHB confirmed the incident happened about 7am on Saturday.

Chief executive Margie Apa urged anyone with information to contact Middlemore Security or the police.

"We ask our Counties Manukau community to help us out - there were two staff members coming off a night shift at Middlemore Hospital looking after patients who are in the most critical condition.

"We are devastated that people who come to work to save lives every day are vulnerable on their way to/home from work," Apa said.

• Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any information, is asked to contact Middlemore Security on 021 242 5473 or the police.

