Another two-day strike by junior doctors is set to go ahead next week.

Mediation between district health boards and the Resident Doctors' Association broke down today meaning the 48-hour strike, which will see 3000 resident doctors stop work on Tuesday morning, will go ahead.

Both parties blame the other for the breakdown in talks.

Senior advocate for the Resident Doctors' Association David Munro said they "took every claim off the table, but that was not enough".

"Whilst the DHBs will offer the same pay rise as others have received in health, they will only do so if NZRDA gives up existing provisions that protect RMOs," he said.

But DHB spokesman Dr Peter Bramley said the association had provided no new suggestions on the proposal to address issues of "supporting local flexibility in rostering to provide better care and training".

"It's hard to find a solution when the RDA is already balloting for more strikes in February – that's hardly good faith and suggests it had already made up its mind to keep striking," Bramley said.

Hospitals had been making contingencies in preparation for the strikes and would notify any affected patients, he said.

"Essential and emergency services will be maintained during the strike next Tuesday and Wednesday and people should not delay seeking medical treatment if needed.

"Quality patient care that provides meaningful training in a safe environment is something we all want, and DHBs will eventually find a settlement that will help us provide that."