Former All Black Israel Dagg has revealed he underwent hair transplant surgery last year, during a chat with Brodie and Fitzy on The Hits this morning.

"I have turned a new leaf in my life and I am bringing back (the hair)!" said Dagg, while popping in for a chat with the Christchurch breakfast team.

"We can confirm you have had some hair treatment done?" asked Fitzy.

"Yes, yes. I am stoked and happy. It is just normal hair. It just grows so it is going to grow forever and it's pretty amazing," said the rugby star.

The Crusader player, went on to explain it was "a big procedure" that required surgeons to take hair follicles from the back of his head, to be replanted along his hairline.

"It takes like seven months for it to grow and once it grows, it just grows forever. So they took like 2000 hairs and planted it and voila, I got a full crop!"

According to Dagg, the procedure took about eight hours and hurt a little a bit. He also copped a bit of flak from his teammates as he had to wear special headgear to protect his new do.