Coronavirus has triggered the world's biggest work-from-home experiment.

In Asia and Italy offices are deserted, desks are abandoned and phones silent as the world deals with the deadly virus.

In America Twitter, Apple, Google, and other large companies have asked employees to work from home to slow the spread of Convid-19.

In New Zealand businesses are preparing for a 'worst case scenario' and making sure enough of their workforce is set up to work from home if they need to.

For most working from home sounds like a dream - hours saved on the commute, no transport costs and the chance to whip up lunch in your own kitchen.

For the inexperienced working from home can be a minefield of distractions - from dirty dishes and piles of laundry to noisy neighbours and cats on keyboards.

This week Twitter was abuzz with tips from experienced work-from-homers to the uninitiated.

Twitter user Emily Lakdawalla asked experienced remote workers to share tips for working effectively and avoiding distractions - and people were happy to help.

The thread went viral with people sharing tips on how to deal with noisy housemates, distracting laundry and cats on keyboards.

I work from home most of the time anyway. My advice:

•stay away from the TV

•if your bed triggers nap mode, work in the living room. If not possible, fill room with LIGHT (natural, or desk lamp)

•keep your phone on another desk and put on silent for the hours you plan to work — Sophia Gad-Nasr (@Astropartigirl) March 8, 2020

Make a cat-proof barrier around your keyboard. — Radha Venkat (@AhdarTaknev) March 8, 2020

Here are Job Market's top tips to make working from home work for you.

Make your space

Create a dedicated workplace and keep it clear of clutter. If possible set yourself up somewhere with natural light and access to everything you need.

Keep it regular

Set a schedule and stick to it. Plan your day around phone meetings, deadlines and maintain regular hours

Take breaks

Just as you would in the office take regular breaks, have a cuppa or take the dog for a quick walk to get some fresh air.

Socialise

Socialise with colleagues through email, text or phone. Picking up the phone to check how a colleague is doing can combat loneliness and keep you in the loop.



Get dressed for work

Sticking to your morning routine and dressing for the day will boost productivity. Sitting in your PJs in bed with your laptop will not.

Make it work

If you enjoy working from home and do it well your employer is more likely to make it a long term benefit.