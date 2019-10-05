School bus drivers are being ''hit, attacked and verbally abused'' by unruly kids, according to the union representing them.

First Union has spoken out about the issue along with parents who claim children are crammed in buses leading to fighting and bullying.

Bus drivers also claim children are smoking, vaping and drinking alcohol on the buses.

Graham McKeane, of First Union, said most school bus drivers were aged over 65 and had to be caregivers, first aid responders and the "police" while getting children to and from school safely.

