Firefighters waded through an estuary while others took a boat to an island on fire in Tauranga.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke on Motuopae Island, also known as Peach Island, when Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was first called at 4.50pm yesterday.

An urupā burial site is on the island in the Waikareao Estuary, west of the CBD.

A funeral procession walks to Motuopae Island in 2013. Photo / File

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said "a lot of calls" came in about the blaze.

"We had to wait for a boat to transfer one appliance to the vegetation fire. We can't just drive over there. Some firefighters were wading over."

A helicopter was put on standby.

Those wading through the tidal flats were helping others already on the island "with what appears to be buckets", witness Mandie Thompson told NZME.

Renowned Ngāti Ranginui leaders buried at the island in recent years include Wiparata Ngatoko and Dr Morehu Ngatoko Rahipere.