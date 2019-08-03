There were 18 oil spills reported in Tauranga last year and one in the Whakatāne River, according to new data from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

A source was identified in just five of the 19 spills.

Two resulted in warnings being issued to recreational boaties, and three were sourced to commercial transfers of hydrocarbons (such as fuel or oil) in the Tauranga Harbour, the regional council said.

Last year, more than 870 million litres of hydrocarbons were transferred at the Port of Tauranga from ship to shore, where it is stored in tank farms, and shore to ship.

