How climate change has affected Mokoia Island and the grant to combat it

An estimated 4m of the famous Hinemoa Pool on Mokoia Island had eroded over the last 60 years. Photo / Supplied

Native flora, fauna and endangered species on Mokoia Island are set to flourish, thanks to a new grant.

The combined $20,000 grant from Te Arawa Fisheries Iwi Partnership Grants programme, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Ure o Uenukukōpako will be instrumental in helping the Mokoia Island Trust to maintain the island environment and help preserve it for future generations.

Aerial view of Lake Rotorua and Mokoia Island. Photo / File

Mokoia Island Trust chairman Rawiri Bhana said the grant couldn't have come at a better time.

"The trust's income from tourism, and our ability to maintain the island, was wiped out overnight with the Covid lockdown, so when we returned, we unfortunately had extra mahi to do to eradicate pests.

"We had little funding to work with, so the grant is a huge lift for us."

It is thought there are around 30 kiwi on the island, as well as other endangered birds including kōkako, weka, toutouwai (North Island robin) and tīeke (saddleback) as well as skinks.

Bhana said climate change had had devastating impacts on the island and as part of the grant, they had already commissioned local engineering firm Opus (WSP) to measure the erosion to the well-known Hinemoa Pool.

"From the report, it is estimated that up to 4m had eroded over the last 60 years and we need to act swiftly to find ways to mitigate against climate change and keep the historic taonga intact."

The remainder of the funding will support the volunteers who dedicate their time to maintain the island by lawn mowing, track clearing, and inspecting and resetting traps.

Trapping efforts on Mokoia Island. Photo / Supplied

"We had 30 traps two years ago and with this funding, we will be able to source enough trap materials to make our own, which brings our trap toll to 180," Bhana said.

"Our maintenance work will never be over – we are the kaitiaki of the island and we have a responsibility to look after it for future generations, as well as to provide a sanctuary for native birds and skinks to repopulate."

Although the island was not open for general public access, the trust regularly hosted wānanga and provided first-hand experiences for local schools who had an interest in biosecurity.

Te Arawa Fisheries chairman, Chris Karamea Insley, said the decision to support the trust and its kaupapa was obvious.

"Since launching our Ka pu te ruha ka hao te rangatahi climate change strategy last year we have a new environmental focus and want to help support our iwi organisations that aim to have sustainability embedded into everything they do.

"The work the trust and its volunteers do on Mokoia Island is multifaceted, from educating, protecting native species, through to providing a space for people to reconnect with their whakapapa - it's incredible and we are proud to support them and their efforts."

The Te Arawa Fisheries Iwi Partnership Grants Programme assisted iwi organisations to deliver community projects that provided direct benefits to iwi members.

It had been running since 2011 and given out $1.2m in the past ten years.

