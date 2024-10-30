Advertisement
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly split after three years together

By Nick Bond
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at the European premiere of Blink Twice on August 19, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood couple have allegedly called off their engagement, just weeks after his divorce was finalised.

Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly broken up after more than three years together.

“Multiple sources” close to the couple have confirmed they’ve called off their engagement and gone their separate ways, People reports.

The news comes just two months after the release of Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred. The two became a couple after working on the film and got engaged last year.

The split also comes a month after Tatum finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, some six years after they originally separated.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz on the set of Blink Twice.
Page Six reported that while the full court documents are sealed, “both parties agreed to waive spousal support and to meet with a judge privately over any future conflicts with their child support agreement”.

Tatum and Dewan have one child together, a daughter Everly, who was born in 2013.

Tatum, 44, entered into an on-again, off-again relationship with British singer Jessie J after his split from Dewan.

Meanwhile Kravitz, 35, married fellow actor Karl Glusman in 2019 but divorced him less than two years later.

Tatum raved about working with Kravitz in a July interview with People.

“This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” he said.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.

