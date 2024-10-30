Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at the European premiere of Blink Twice on August 19, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at the European premiere of Blink Twice on August 19, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood couple have allegedly called off their engagement, just weeks after his divorce was finalised.

Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly broken up after more than three years together.

“Multiple sources” close to the couple have confirmed they’ve called off their engagement and gone their separate ways, People reports.

The news comes just two months after the release of Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred. The two became a couple after working on the film and got engaged last year.

The split also comes a month after Tatum finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, some six years after they originally separated.