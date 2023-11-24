Zoe Kravitz is the latest Hollywood client for London-based, New Zealand-born Jessica McCormack. Photo / AP

Zoe Kravitz has been spotted showing off her engagement ring from fiance Channing Tatum — and it has a special link to Aotearoa.

The ring, which is estimated to cost around US$550,000 ($909,000), was designed by Kiwi jewellery designer Jessica McCormack.

London-based, New Zealand-born McCormack is a regular name in the jewellery boxes of Hollywood’s elite — and she also boasts a few royals on her clientele list.

Victoria Beckham, Bette Midler and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are all big fans of McCormack, as well as former Suits actress and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Even Rihanna has dabbled in the designer’s diamonds, particularly her Messenger of the Gods collection, reports The Australian Financial Review Magazine.

The large Kiwi-designed diamond was on full display as the Big Little Lies actor and her beau were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi in LA on Tuesday, according to Page Six.

Zoë Kravitz flashes estimated $550K engagement ring on dinner date with Channing Tatum https://t.co/bz3eCoNkl2 pic.twitter.com/7tAO2LSrgn — Page Six (@PageSix) November 22, 2023

Kravitz showed off the 7-carat cushion-cut rock as she placed her arm around the Magic Mike star.

Kravitz wore a black coat on date night, paired with what appeared to be a beige button-up.

She finished off her look with a chic black purse and brown laidback sneakers.

As for Tatum, the actor donned a tan crew neck sweater, black trousers and tan sneakers.

The couple’s public appearance comes after news of their engagement made headlines last month.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles this year. Photo / Getty Images

The 21 Jump Street star, 43, popped the question after two years of dating, according to People.

While the loved-up pair have kept things under wraps about their engagement, multiple insiders have confirmed the news after Kravitz was seen with a ring on her left finger at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party a few days prior.

She was snapped debuting her large diamond as she and Tatum were dressed in costumes from the 1968 horror move, Rosemary’s Baby.



