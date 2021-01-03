Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from actor husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman in 2017. The pair married in June 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz has officially filed for divorce from her actor husband, Karl Glusman.

The 32-year-old star filed for divorce on December 23 after 18 months of marriage, People reports.

Kravitz, who started dating Glusman in 2016, got married at her father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris on June 29, 2019.

While the divorce papers have been officially filed, the reason behind the split is still unknown.

However, Kravitz gave a little insight into her mindset with a cryptic Instagram post after news of the split emerged.

The actress took to her story to share a meme which depicted a person ridding "people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good".

Kravitz added her own commentary to the post, writing: "Mood."

The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year, with the actress uploading a black and white photo from their wedding ceremony.

"One year," she wrote on the photo that showed Glusman with his arms wrapped lovingly around her.

Sharing two intimate photos of him and his wife at the time, Glusman celebrated the occasion with the heartfelt caption: "Not the year we expected … but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."

Glusman called Kravitz his "best friend" and added that she often "melts [his] heart".

"You call me out on my bull**** and you challenge me to grow … I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die.

"Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz," he concluded.

The actor has since deleted all photos of Kravitz from his Instagram page.

Despite that, the pair are still following each other on social media.

Following the pair's June 2019 wedding, Kravitz told British Vogue that she met her husband when she wasn't actively looking for a "serious" relationship.

"I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl.

"I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?' But he later told me that he was just nervous," she recalled.

A few days before their split was announced, Kravitz took to Instagram to bid farewell to 2020.

Uploading a selflie, she wrote, "bye 2020. you f**kin weirdo."

She later uploaded several more photos to Instagram with captions like, "new year. little things."