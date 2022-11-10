American rapper Fatman Scoop has a message for PM Jacinda Ardern ahead of Friday Jams 2022. Video / NZ Herald

After a three-year hiatus, Friday Jams is finally back.

Thousands of Kiwis will flock to Western Springs Stadium this Sunday, November 13, to party with the likes of Macklemore, Akon, Craig David and TLC at the outdoor venue.

Friday Jams has come a long way since it first launched in New Zealand in 2017, with 7000 Kiwis turning up to Spark Arena. The show last took place in 2019 and saw nearly 30,000 Kiwis pack the stadium to watch Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent - and we can expect a similarly packed turnout this year.

So if you’re gearing up to party with Macklemore and TLC this year, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Where:

Western Springs Stadium.

Venue map for Friday Jams at Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Supplied

How to get there:

Free travel on standard bus and train services is included with your ticket from 1pm until the end of daily services. Event buses will leave 120 Quay St in the CBD from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, heading straight to Western Springs.

After the event they will leave from Williamson Ave.

After the event, a mobility shuttle will be available to collect mobility-impaired patrons from the corner of Tuarangi Rd and Great North Rd, travelling to the Special Event bus stop.

Some roads surrounding the venue will be closed on the day of the event - you can find a full list here.

The weather:

Isolated showers clearing in the afternoon are forecast on the day, but the party will go on, rain or shine. It’s an open outdoor venue so it’s best to come prepared with a poncho or rain jacket as you can’t put up umbrellas within the stadium.

Macklemore is returning to his 'favourite place in the world' for ZM's Friday Jams. Photo / Supplied

The line-up and set times:

The set times for Friday Jams on November 13 at Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Supplied

Hosted by:

Fatman Scoop.

What to bring:

You can bring a bag if it’s no bigger than 297mmx420mm (the size of an A3 piece of paper). You can bring in a sealed water bottle up to 750ml, but the lid may be removed on entry. You can also bring small amounts of food prepared at home including baking, sandwiches or fruit. Banners, posters, picnic blankets and mats are also allowed.

What not to bring:

However, there’s a few things you can’t bring into the venue, including takeaways, alcohol or drugs, furniture, recording devices or cameras other than your cell phone, fireworks, skatebaoards or air horns. You can find the full list of prohibited items here.

Accessibility:

Accessible seating is available at the venue and mobility parking is available for those who hold a valid mobility parking permit. To reserve mobility parking, email bookings@aucklandstadiums.co.nz . You will need to show your permit to traffic control staff on the day for access. More details about parking location will be provided closer to the time.















