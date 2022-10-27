American rapper Fatman Scoop has a message for PM Jacinda Ardern ahead of Friday Jams 2022. Video / NZ Herald

Get excited, New Zealand! The countdown to Friday Jams is on.

In 16 days, Macklemore, TLC, Akon and a whole of other iconic artists will take the stage to kick start a summer full of festivals.

And sure, after a two-year hiatus, the show barely needs a hype man - its return to Western Springs is already long overdue – regardless, there is nothing wrong with a bit of extra excitement.

This week Fatman Scoop, the official MC and hype man of the event, sat down with the Herald and gave us the behind-the-scenes scoop from years past, including the craziest BTS moment, his favourite artist and one particularly special guest he’s begging to take the stage.

The inside scoop with Fatman Scoop:

Who would you pick to be your hype man?

“That’s a hard one,” Scoop – born Isaac Freeman III - admitted. Despite being a well-known hype man and bringing enthusiasm to every stage he fronts, the American Rapper said he would have to pick hip-hop icon, the late James Brown.

“He’s somebody who had a lot of energy, someone who had a lot of get up and go and really pivotal in the growth of hip hop.

“James Brown was an icon in music, he was huge in the 60s, 70s, 80s. Unfortunately, he passed away, but his impact on hip-hop is ever-lasting. He was the godfather of hip hop, basically.”

What year was your favourite Friday Jams?

Scoop is no stranger to the Friday Jams stage. When he isn’t performing as a special guest, he’s guiding the punters through the chaos as the official MC and when it comes to picking what year has been his favourite the star said he can’t choose.

“Saying what year is your favourite is like saying what do you think your best work is? I’ll never know that until we’re done.”

However, the rapper did let slip that 2017 would have to be his most enjoyable year on stage, “In terms of people and stuff like that and memories, I’d say the year that Kelis, Kelly Rowland, Sean Paul, myself, Ruff Endz and we had a big celebration.”

Who has been your favourite performer?

As MC, Scoop reveals he is mostly backstage during the acts, so he doesn’t get to see the full magic of the performers. He’s always planning the next thing but not even he can deny the talent of one artist who headlined the show in 2018.

“Some of the best performances I’ve seen have been from Usher,” he said, adding it’s not only Friday Jams where the star shone. “I’ve been blessed to be Usher’s DJ during the OMG tour, so I know what he brings to the table.”

The crowd at Australia's version of ZM's Friday Jams Live. Photo / Mushroom Creative House

Craziest behind-the-scenes moment?

Friday Jams might appear to be an event full of glamourous, well-put-together artists, but Scoop reveals in 2018 one star was recovering from surgery and had to quickly come off stage to throw up.

“One of the bravest acts that I’ve ever seen was Pepa from Salt N Pepa. She was here, but she was coming off of a surgery,” he says.

“I literally saw her. Come get up there, blah, and get back on stage and keep performing. To me, that was the biggest show of guts, bravery, determination, everything that, that I could ever see and nobody even knew it happened.

“That’s the mark of a true professional.”

Is there a DJ slot for our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern?

“I am literally trying to get her to come and DJ my set when I perform”, Scoop reveals, “So, Miss Prime Minister, if you are listening to this or someone you know, or somebody that you like, your friend, your best friend, I don’t care if your dog’s listening, can you have somebody get in touch with me so we can get on the stage.”

While Ardern likely hasn’t spun decks for a while, Scoop has nothing but faith in the nation’s leader: “She’ll know what to do because I’ve seen her DJ. She’ll know what to do.”

DJ PM in the house. Jacinda Ardern rocks the party.

Who will be the greatest act this year?

Scoop refuses to let slip who he thinks will claim the title of best performer this year and insists everyone hitting the stage knows what they are doing so it’s up to the crowd to decide.

“Everybody’s got their game refined down pact. So a lot of these people I performed with the answer to that is not what I think. It’s what the people think so I’m waiting to see what, what the crowd reactions will be, and that’ll tell me who did what.”

Scoops special message to Friday Jams punters:

“Wear comfortable clothing, no high heels, put on flats or sneakers or whatever you call ‘em out here.

“Get hydrated and be ready to dance. This is fun. This is about everything that ends in the word ‘ing’, dancing, laughing, yelling, screaming, crying, anything with a ‘ing’.

“You will have fun. You will dance, you will reminisce, and I guarantee you this will be one of the highlights of your 2022.

“We haven’t done this in two years. Be ready for it.”

Fatman Scoop is MCing Friday Jams on Sunday, November 13. Tickets available now.