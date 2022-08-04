Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore headlines Aotearoa's biggest party. Photo / Supplied

Friday Jams is back!

After a two-year hiatus, ZM's Friday Jams Live is returning to Western Springs Stadium this November, and the lineup proves it was worth the wait.

The show last took place in 2019 and saw nearly 30,000 Kiwis pack the stadium to watch Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent – and this year's line-up looks to be just as exciting.

The Sunday, November 13 show promises to continue the legacy of presenting the sleekest production, insatiable visual candy, and pyro for days, with its headline act being none other than American rapper Macklemore.

Aotearoa welcomes back British superstar Craig David. Photo / Supplied

Fans will also be able to see the iconic girl group, TLC, as well as Akon and Shaggy.

Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore last touched down in New Zealand in 2018 with two sold-out shows at Auckland's Spark Arena, where he played hit songs like Good Old Days and Glorious.

American girl group TLC enjoyed success during the 1990s with nine top 10 hits. Photo / Supplied

He'll be joined by the American girl group TLC, who had success in the 90s with their number one singles, No Scrubs and Waterfalls.

Meanwhile, Akon, the Grammy-nominated producer and artist, promises to bring his sultry rich hits to the Friday Jams stage, including I Wanna Love You and Smack That.

Australia's Havana Brown will also hit the stage with her hit song We Run The Night ft Pitbull.

America's sweetheart, Ashanti, will return to our shores this November. Photo / Supplied

Friday Jams first launched in New Zealand in 2017, drawing 7000 fans to Spark Arena to see Christina Milian, Ne-Yo and Craig David, among others.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Macklemore, TLC, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti, Shaggy, Jay Sean, Dru Hill, Lumidee, Havana Brown and Yo! Mafia

What: Friday Jams Live

When: Sunday November 13

Where: Western Springs Stadium

Tickets: Pre-sale from 10am on Monday, August 8. General sale from 11am on Friday, August 12

ALL SHOWS 18+