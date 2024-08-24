Clint Roberts was not allowed much screen time after getting a concussion. Screenshot / @clintstagramm

It prompted hilarious responses from reality TV stars Art Green and Matilda Green, who re-enacted how they thought the incident had unfolded.

Matilda suspected Roberts was distracted while chatting to a friend, while her husband Art was in disbelief that an injury as severe as a concussion could happen from walking into a lamp-post.

“You’ve been walking already so you know what’s in front of you,” Art said in his re-enactment video on Instagram Stories.

Matilda Green recreated what she thought really happened. Screenshot / @clinstagramm

“How to Dad” comedian Jordan Watson, who also co-hosts the podcast The Parenting Hangover with Roberts, also chimed in on the fun.

In a video captioned “concussed by thoughts of ugly”, Watson suggested “the thought of himself being potentially ugly from the collision of the lamp-post has made him go - ah - concussion”, he said as he acted out a dramatic faint.

Jordan Watson speculated that the radio star was actually "concussed by thoughts of ugly". Screenshot / @clintstagramm

Roberts, who was getting “a lot of messages” that had “taken a life of its own”, decided to share more details about what went down.

In an Instagram Story shared on Art’s profile, Roberts said: “Mati was the rightest. I was walking with Maggie on the way to kindy and I was looking at a car.”

He showed how he hit the lamp-post and said he “then hit the ground”.

“Hope that explains it, thanks for the concern again,” Roberts said sarcastically.

Art didn’t stop there with the teasing, sharing the video with a cheeky caption.

“Wishing @clintstagramm a speedy recovery. I believe he has a Givealittle set up to raise some funds for walking on the footpath lessons. Give generously,” it said.

When asked about what he thought of the responses from the Kiwi celebs, Roberts said he found it “funny”.

“It was completely unprovoked. Surprised that Art and Mati took so much time out of their day to hypothesise about what happened,” he told the Herald.

“Deep down I think they didn’t believe me.

“It sounds like it’s not a ... plausible way to get a head injury but it’s my head and it does not feel good.

“But it was all done in good fun,” he said.

Roberts confirmed he is now “feeling a lot better”.

He said he was also surprised at how the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, unfolded in the way it did.

“I really didn’t think that just walking to a pole could cause that much damage but it’s really rocked me – it’s really knocked me for six,” he said.

On recovery, Roberts said he has been to a headache clinic and has been advised to rest, exercise and not look at computer screens for a few days. He’s expected to come right within a week.

Ultimately, the teasing from the celebs helped Roberts see the humour in an otherwise unpleasant situation.

“I feel very silly about the whole thing, about having to take time off for an injury like this so it was a good laugh,” he said.