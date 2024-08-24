“How to Dad” comedian Jordan Watson, who also co-hosts the podcast The Parenting Hangover with Roberts, also chimed in on the fun.
In a video captioned “concussed by thoughts of ugly”, Watson suggested “the thought of himself being potentially ugly from the collision of the lamp-post has made him go - ah - concussion”, he said as he acted out a dramatic faint.
Roberts, who was getting “a lot of messages” that had “taken a life of its own”, decided to share more details about what went down.
In an Instagram Story shared on Art’s profile, Roberts said: “Mati was the rightest. I was walking with Maggie on the way to kindy and I was looking at a car.”
He showed how he hit the lamp-post and said he “then hit the ground”.
“Hope that explains it, thanks for the concern again,” Roberts said sarcastically.
Art didn’t stop there with the teasing, sharing the video with a cheeky caption.
“Wishing @clintstagramm a speedy recovery. I believe he has a Givealittle set up to raise some funds for walking on the footpath lessons. Give generously,” it said.
When asked about what he thought of the responses from the Kiwi celebs, Roberts said he found it “funny”.
“It was completely unprovoked. Surprised that Art and Mati took so much time out of their day to hypothesise about what happened,” he told the Herald.