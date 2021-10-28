Zayn Malik denies claims he 'struck' Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid is reportedly considering filing a police report and alleges Zayn Malik 'struck her'. Photo / Getty Images

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has been accused of striking Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda.

According to a report from TMZ, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star Yolanda Hadid is considering filing a police complaint about an alleged altercation. Malik and Yolanda's daughter Gigi have a 1-year-old daughter together named Khai.

Malik denied the story's claims and insisted their dispute was just "harsh words" exchanged.

A rep for Malik told TMZ: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Malik posted a Twitter and said he will not "contest claims" arising from an argument.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private safe for my daughter to grow up in,' Malik began. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Photo / Getty Images

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peacefully family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press.

Malik added he is "hopeful for healing for all involved", and that he remains "vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she needs".

It is unclear whether Gigi and Malik are still together - he refers to the couple's wish to "co-parent" their daughter, suggesting they may have split.

