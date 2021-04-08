YouTube star JoJo Siwa reveals she is pansexual in in-depth interview

JoJo Siwa couldn't sleep for three days after reading negative comments about her sexuality. Photo / Instagram

YouTube star JoJo Siwa has opened up about her LGBTQ journey in an in-depth interview with People magazine.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," Siwa told the magazine.

"I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human."

The Dance Moms alum who went on to become a social media sensation announced to her fans that she was queer earlier this year, after being seen wearing a shirt with the words "Best gay cousin" on it.

In February, Siwa credited her girlfriend Kylie for being "super inspiring" and giving her the strength to come out to her fans.

"I say that I'm Ky-sexual," the 17-year-old social media star told the magazine.

"But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

Siwa also revealed that she couple met on a cruise ship.

"I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story. She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you'," she recalled.

"And I was like, 'No one's ever asked me that before.'"

Siwa says she has known her sexuality since she was a little girl but never wanted her coming out to be "a big deal".

In the interview, she says she made the mistake of reading people's opinions online about her announcement.

"I never should have done that. I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren't," she said.

"A lot of them were, 'I'm never buying your merch again. My daughter's never watching you again.' I couldn't sleep for three days."

Afterwards, however, she said she decided to look at it from a different perspective, to allow herself to move forward: "I don't want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren't going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community."

She also added that, despite the negative comments, she has never had "this much support from the world".

"I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy … I am so proud to be me," she added.