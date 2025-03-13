Advertisement
YouTube and TikTok sensation Alex Warren gets NZ venue upgrade due to ‘phenomenal’ demand

TikTok and YouTube singing sensation Alex Warren has upgraded his NZ show venue. Photo / Getty Images

TikTok star Alex Warren’s plans for a Kiwi show have received a warm reception from eager ticket buyers, with the Hype House member’s Powerstation show now upgraded to the Auckland Town Hall.

The 24-year-old viral sensation announced his debut Kiwi show last week, now scheduled for August 19 at the Town Hall due to “phenomenal presale ticket demand”.

Known for his role in the popular content creator group Hype House alongside Chase Hudson and Nikita Dragun, Warren first started posting skateboarding content to Instagram as early as May 2015.

After continually focusing on his music, the singer earned his first Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 and touts over 1 billion career streams.

His highly anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), saw the singer collaborate with big names like Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson.

Ordinary, Warren’s latest single, was also released to a widespread positive reception.

The upcoming Australasian tour, titled Cheaper Than Therapy, will no doubt see the singer touch on overcoming his struggles during his turbulent upbringing, something he fuses into many of his songs.

Growing up in Carlsbad, California, Warren’s father died from kidney cancer when Warren was 9, and at one point he became homeless after moving out due to his mother’s alcoholism.

He told People that as a child, he dreamed of being an actor on Disney Channel or Nickelodeon. He has also previously spoken about being bullied when he was younger.

After meeting in 2018, he married Instagrammer Kouvr Annon in 2024.

Venues for Warren’s Australia dates have also been upgraded, with new shows added in Sydney and Adelaide.

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.

All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade.

