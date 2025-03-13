His highly anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), saw the singer collaborate with big names like Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson.

Ordinary, Warren’s latest single, was also released to a widespread positive reception.

The upcoming Australasian tour, titled Cheaper Than Therapy, will no doubt see the singer touch on overcoming his struggles during his turbulent upbringing, something he fuses into many of his songs.

Growing up in Carlsbad, California, Warren’s father died from kidney cancer when Warren was 9, and at one point he became homeless after moving out due to his mother’s alcoholism.

He told People that as a child, he dreamed of being an actor on Disney Channel or Nickelodeon. He has also previously spoken about being bullied when he was younger.

After meeting in 2018, he married Instagrammer Kouvr Annon in 2024.

Venues for Warren’s Australia dates have also been upgraded, with new shows added in Sydney and Adelaide.

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.

All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade.