TikTok star Alex Warren’s plans for a Kiwi show have received a warm reception from eager ticket buyers, with the Hype House member’s Powerstation show now upgraded to the Auckland Town Hall.
The 24-year-old viral sensation announced his debut Kiwi show last week, now scheduled for August 19 at the Town Hall due to “phenomenal presale ticket demand”.
Known for his role in the popular content creator group Hype House alongside Chase Hudson and Nikita Dragun, Warren first started posting skateboarding content to Instagram as early as May 2015.
After continually focusing on his music, the singer earned his first Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 and touts over 1 billion career streams.