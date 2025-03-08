The Auckland Arts Festival is back for 2025, with dozens of events across the city running until March 23. For reviews on the big theatre performances hitting the stages throughout the festival, check back here for insights from the New Zealand Herald team.
Suitcase Show
Since its inception in 2011, Trick of the Light has fast become one of the most innovative and interesting theatre companies in New Zealand.
Run by Ralph McCubbin Howell and Hannah Smith, the company uses light, shadow, props and projection to tell their stories. Each show is always its own unique specimen while carrying through the same creativity, humour and emotion.
Their latest work, Suitcase Show, feels like an upgrade of their past work. It follows a mysterious traveller (McCubbin Howell) who arrives at an airport with a number of odd suitcases. A curious customs worker (Smith) pulls him aside for questioning, but rather than simply address her questions, the traveller opens each suitcase and tells a different story using what’s inside.