It leads to a series of short stories, each one told in its own style. In The Townsfolk, a hand-held torch against a small white town square tells the story the backlash against a mysterious preacher. An overhead projector tells the time-travelling adventures of a space traveller in The Astronaut. In Hand Luggage, McCubbin Howell’s hands are the stand in for two potential lovers who cross paths at an airport.

There’s a charm and appeal to each story, and the craft that has gone into each makes each one a treat to watch. They wisely kept each story to around the five minute mark to ensure they remain engaging. The more epic The Autocrat, about a deposed European leader trying to flee his own people, is probably the longest but also incorporates the most elements and changes in how the story is told.

Trick of the Light’s shows are always a technical marvel, and its impossible to look away from anything happening on stage. The interludes with the traveller and border agent between each story did become repetitive, but a twist near the end adds a new layer to the

My only critique would be that the small scale of some of the stories meant it was tricky to see every detail from the back of the theatre where I was sitting, particularly during The Townsfolk. There were also some political jokes in the latter sketches that felt needlessly tacked on without feeling properly ingratiated into the story.

Suitcase Show is overall a delight from start to end, combining the company’s typical technical prowess with some beautiful writing, all tied together with a slow burn reveal into a wickedly brilliant conclusion.

Suitcase Show is on at Q Theatre until March 9th, and then touring around New Zealand.