Ahilan Karunaharan’s love letter to Sri Lanka, A Mixtape for Maladies, is also a lament

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Writer Ahilan Karunaharan explores his homeland's troubled past in A Mixtape for Maladies, which opens Auckland Theatre Company's 2025 season. Photo / Alex Burton

Writer Ahilan Karunaharan explores his homeland's troubled past in A Mixtape for Maladies, which opens Auckland Theatre Company's 2025 season. Photo / Alex Burton

A generation traumatised by Sri Lanka’s civil war has lived in silence. Writer Ahilan Karunaharan, whose family moved to New Zealand when he was 10, says it’s time to tell their stories.

The day Ahilan Karunaharan and his family landed back home in Sri Lanka, the 1983 “Black July” riots

A Mixtape for Maladies

Seventeen songs on an old mixtape tell the story in Ahilan Karunaharan's moving play . Video / Auckland Theatre company