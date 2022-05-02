Emma Watkins tied the knot with partner Oliver Brian. Photo / Supplied

Former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has tied the knot with partner Oliver Brian in a stunning country wedding ceremony.

Watkins, 32, said "I do" in an afternoon garden party in the Victorian countryside, Vogue Australia reports.

The popular children's entertainer, who quit The Wiggles last year to focus on her personal life, has shared a series of beautiful images from the celebrations to her Instagram account.

Watkins told Vogue that the "Pride and Prejudice-inspired" event was "very emotional".

She wore a ballerina-esque wedding dress that she described as "very me – ballerina skirt, party on the bottom, and then casual me on the top".

Watkins took over from founding member Greg Page as the new Yellow Wiggle in 2012, and shocked fans when she announced in October last year that she was stepping aside. At the time, she explained that forced downtime during the Covid pandemic caused her to re-evaluate "what was important in life".

Speaking to Stellar in January in what was her first in-depth interview since leaving the band, she said she was "really sorry" to any young fans she'd disappointed by leaving.

"I never, ever, ever – ever – want to let down the children. But I relate it to when I took time off after I had surgery for my endometriosis in 2018. I had two beautiful performers replace me on tour for a period of weeks. I felt terrible and kept thinking, how are we going to do this? But the children still came to the shows, because they love the music. That experience helped me make this decision, because everyone was okay after that," she said.

Watkins announced her engagement to boyfriend and Wiggles bandmate Oliver Brian in April this year. She'd earlier confirmed her romance with Brian, who plays the banjo for the group, in December 2019, telling Stellar: "Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you."

Watkins revealed that she and her beau had worked together for four years before he asked her to dinner, describing him as her "opposite".

"He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life and his morals. He loves talking about the environment and food production."

The news came three years after Watkins split from her husband Lachie Gillespie – aka the Purple Wiggle.