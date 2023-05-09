Wu-Tang Clan and Don Mclean - Will Auckland’s big shows go ahead tonight?

Hip hop legends the Wu-Tang Clan are in town. Photo / Supplied

While many Aucklanders are taking shelter from the rain this afternoon, some may be walking right into if the two large concerts planned to take place tonight proceed.

The larger of the two is Wu-Tang Clan’s concert which is scheduled to take place at Spark Arena and marks the first time the iconic hip hop group have performed in Aotearoa since 2018. If it proceeds, the show will include a special performance from American rapper Nas.

In a story posted to the group’s official Instagram page earlier today, they appeared to be at the downtown arena completing a sound check.

Wu-Tang Clan were seen preparing for their Auckland show earlier today. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, Don Mclean- known for his iconic hit, American Pie – and his support act INXS’s Andrew Fariss are scheduled to perform at Auckland’s Town Hall.

Concerns have been raised by concert-goers this morning as Auckland braces for significant rainfall and with promoters yet to comment on the matter, fans remain largely in the dark about whether the shows will continue as planned.

Don Mclean is scheduled to perform in Auckland tonight.

If the shows go ahead, it could see thousands of Aucklanders flock into the CBD battling against treacherous conditions as intense rainfall batters the region.

As of lunchtime today, some streams and rivers have burst their banks, schools and daycares across Auckland are evacuating and a State of Emergency has been declared for the Auckland region.

More to come...



