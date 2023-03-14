Don McLean is still producing music.

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Don McLean brings his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour to Palmerston North on May 7.

“I am thrilled to be getting back to New Zealand with my band,” McLean says. “2022 marked the 50th anniversary of when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating. We’ll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

As tragic as the backstory behind the song American Pie is, recounting the 1959 death of the new rock’n’roll hope Buddy Holly, the track is also magnificent and legendary.

McLean, 77, has written and sung numerous other popular songs in his decades-long career with Vincent (Starry Starry Night), Castles in the Air, And I Love You So, and Cryin’.

And he never gets tired of writing new songs and new stories. In 2018, McLean released his 19th studio album, Botanical Gardens.

The Details

What: Don McLean 50th Anniversary Tour

When: Sunday, May 7, 7.15pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: From the venue