'Wonderful, radiant': Taika Waititi pays tribute to Jemima Gazley

Taika Waititi has shared a tribute to brave Wellington teen Jemima Gazley. Photo / Supplied/Getty Images

Taika Waititi has posted an emotional tribute to Jemima Gazley, the brave Wellington teenager who spent her last days raising funds for cancer research.

15-year-old Gazley died peacefully last night after battling brain cancer and after spending her final days raising $450,000 through a Givealittle page for research into a cure.

An update from the family made at 10.45 on Tuesday night said Jemima's journey had come to an end.

"She passed away peacefully this evening and she wanted to let you all know that she is finally cured and free," it read.

"She is dancing through the heavens, laughing and full of joy in her return to pure energy."

In his post today, Waititi described Gazley as his "new little buddy" and shared a link to the fundraising page.

"Jemima was a wonderful, radiant 15 yr old girl who touched and inspired many people during her time with us," Waititi wrote.

"Even over her last couple of weeks, Jemima was determined to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research and clinical trials. Should you feel the feels and feel like donating, there's a link to her page in my bio. Mauri Ora."

Jemima had also received messages of support from other celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Ora, Ru Paul and her favourite comedian John Mulaney.

Jemima began a Givealittle page on October 3 to raise funds for Australian researcher Dr Matt Dun, who planned to conduct clinical trials on DIPG – a deadly childhood brain cancer that had also taken his own child's life.

Jemima had also wanted to donate her brain to cancer research.

The Gazleys said the success of the campaign had been a "special gift" in Jemima's last week and thanked everyone that had donated to the cause.

"With our most sincere gratitude and love — please know every one of you have made the final chapter her greatest triumph.

"Her legacy will live on."

Jemima Gazley during her battle with terminal brain cancer. Photo / Supplied

Oliver Gazley said their daughter had always been selfless and generous.

"Her whole life growing up as a kid she was always thinking about other people, standing up for other people, believing in other people.

"When she thought to set it up, we thought let's try and raise $20,000, and it just has gone bananas.

"I think Jemima being so vulnerable to have her story told has really struck a chord with so many people, and as parents we couldn't be more proud."