Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot cast as Cleopatra

Gal Gadot will trade her Wonder Woman lasso for a golden crown, playing the legendary queen of Egypt in Cleopatra.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been cast as Cleopatra in Patty Jenkin's new biopic.

Gadot confirmed the news on Twitter.

"I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life," she wrote.

"Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A-team!!"

Elizabeth Taylor famously starred as Cleopatra in the 1963 version.

The film won four Academy Awards and was designated the most expensive film ever made for the time, costing $31 million.

The movie reportedly almost bankrupted the studio even though it was the highest-grossing film of the year with a $57.7 box office payday.

Another Cleopatra film in which Angelina Jolie was set to play the titular role was announced in 2011 but the project, which was in development at Sony Pictures, never got off the ground.