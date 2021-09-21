Womad festival returning in 2022 featuring Fat Freddy's Drop, Dr Siouxsie Wiles

Epidemiologist and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Photo / Arvid Eriksson

An iconic celebration of music and art is returning to New Plymouth next year.

For the 17th time, Womad (World of Music, Arts and Dance) will return in full force with a diverse range of talent on display.

Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands will host the show-stopping event from March 18 to 20 in 2022.

With constraints caused by the global pandemic, more local musical talent from Aotearoa will be on display.

Festival favourites Fat Freddy's Drop will perform as well as Shades of Shakti, a collaboration of Kiwi and Indian musicians, and R&B star Deva Mahal.

Womad International's Head of Programming Paula Henderson says while the event usually has a world of international talent to offer, they'll be doing things a little differently next year.

"When we first thought about doing Womad with a mainly national event over a year ago initially, I thought no way… but, I was wrong," she says.

Deva Mahal. Photo / Supplied

"It will sound a little strange, but, although challenging (as there were no gigs to go to), spending hours scouring the internet to find new artists that would suit the festival has been really exciting and I am confident that we have a programme that our audience will be overjoyed with."

Kiwi favourites Fat Freddy's Drop are excited to return to the festival lineup.

"Taranaki, we're stoked to be coming back to perform our new and classic tunes under the watchful eye of the mighty maunga. It's been 12 years since we performed there, and even though we've played Womad around the world nothing beats Taranaki. Chur Aotearoa."

The hugely popular World of Words stage and the Steam Lab return as well as the musical offerings.

Siouxsie Wiles. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi artist and author Dick Frizzell will be making his Womad debut next year, as well as microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, leading the Steam Lab lineup.

Programming is yet to be announced for Taste the World, Kidzone, and Te Pae Pae, with the full artist announcement to be released on October 20 this year.

The festival's New Zealand Associate Programmer Josie Hunter Annand promises that the event will take you on a journey beyond the confines of the pandemic.

"Despite the current global restrictions we're all facing, WOMAD will take you on a journey ... with a much-needed chance to reconnect to the people, places, tastes and sounds of our world, right here in Aotearoa!"