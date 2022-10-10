Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Willy de Wit: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther - from comedy star, to meth addict to stroke survivor

By
9 mins to read
Willy de Wit has written a book, Drink, Smoke, Snort, Stroke. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Willy de Wit has written a book, Drink, Smoke, Snort, Stroke. Photo / Brett Phibbs

MYSTORY

Willy de Wit starred in some of New Zealand's best-loved comedy shows, from Funny Business to McPhail & Gadsby as well as spending over a decade on Radio Hauraki's breakfast show. In more recent times,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment