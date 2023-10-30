Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at Auckland Town Hall

By
2 mins to read
NZSO New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Poem of Ecstacy concert at Michael Fowler Center Wellington 28 October 2023. Madeleine Pierard

NZSO New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Poem of Ecstacy concert at Michael Fowler Center Wellington 28 October 2023. Madeleine Pierard

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s promotion for its Poem of Ecstasy concert, featuring a rapt, glamorous Madeleine Pierard in a luxuriant sylvan setting, was an eye-catcher.

And it proved to be an exhilarating evening, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment