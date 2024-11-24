Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Review: Auckland Philharmonia’s Romantic Journeys – William Dart

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Auckland Philharmonia performing their "Romantic Journeys" programme.

Auckland Philharmonia performing their "Romantic Journeys" programme.

Auckland Philharmonia’s “Romantic Journeys” was the perfect programme to welcome music director Giordano Bellincampi back from Europe.

Capriccio Italien reveals Tchaikovsky on the light-ish side, its agreeable tune-spinning inspired by a Mediterranean escape from Russian gloom.

On Thursday night, after grand fanfares from brass and woodwind, the sheer passion of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment