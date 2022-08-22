Voyager 2022 media awards
William Dart review: Auckland Opera Studio's Gala Concert

By William Dart
2 mins to read
From left: Paul Whelan, James Ioelu, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson, Eliza Boom, Amelia Berry and Oliver Sewell.

Frances Wilson's Auckland Opera Studio has done so much to support our country's exceptional vocal talent.

Tonight, its Opera Gala Concert, showcasing eight singers at various stages of their careers, was a very welcome celebration.

