Auckland Philharmonia's Vengerov & Sibelius concert. Photo / Sav Schulman

OPINION

Soloist and composer rightly shared star billing on Thursday night for Auckland Philharmonia’s “Vengerov & Sibelius” concert. But how many in the audience, overflowing to the choir stalls, were there to be swept away by Russian-Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov?

However, the first half of this all-Sibelius programme belonged to the evening’s third star, veteran Finnish conductor Okko Kamu, who forged a dramatic if longish overture from the symphonic poem En saga.

Wagnerian sheen and occasional bombast were balanced by the occasional hints of something more primal and Nordic, a unique Sibelian voice revealed in the final mournful song of Jonathan Cohen’s clarinet over shimmering cymbal and strings.

The composer’s own description of his Symphony No. 6 as sombre with pastoral overtones might well have informed Kamu’s measured restraint in bringing cohesion to its visionary symphonic writing.