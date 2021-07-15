Why Donald Trump's security presence made Megan Fox fear for her life

Fox claimed the large security presence made her fearful for her life. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Fox feared for her life because of the security presence surrounding Donald Trump at UFC 264.

The 35-year-old actress attended the event in Las Vegas last weekend where she was sat near the former US President and confessed she was uneasy with the amount of Secret Service officers.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox said: "I was like, 'I don't know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.'

"So, I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about."

The actress suggested that Trump was treated like a "legend" in the arena.

Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall: "I've never seen a Secret Service person before.

"So, he [Trump] had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in."

Fox later took to social media to react to the furore that erupted regarding her Trump comments and said that people had misunderstood her.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Fox wrote: "Uhmmm... I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians.

"I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend... in that arena (key part of the sentence).

"The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.

"Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that [sic]."