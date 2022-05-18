Who is Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez?

Amber Heard discusses a prank involving fecal matter in a bed during her continued testimony in Johnny Depp's, defamation lawsuit against her. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has garnered attention this week as celeb-watchers stay glued to the ongoing Johnny Depp v Amber Heard court case day after day.

Vasquez and her client have raised eyebrows on social media with their open displays of affection, even embracing each other in court.

However, TMZ reports that despite some Depp fans poring over their every hug and touch, their relationship is strictly professional – and Vasquez is in fact in a relationship with a British man who works in real estate.

Vasquez also made headlines during her at-times fiery cross-examination of Heard today, at one point noting that Heard had compared powerful men to ships "like the Titanic" in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed Depp is now suing her over.

"The iceberg is you, in this analogy, Miss Heard?" she asked – which Heard denied.

Vasquez then asked if the opinion piece was in fact about Depp, which Heard denied, saying it was about what had happened to her after accusing Depp of domestic violence.

"It's a bit like that Carly Simon song [You're So Vain], is it not?" Vasquez quipped.

Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Johnny Depp is seeking US$50 million in alleged damages over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The top lawyer also grilled Heard on her claims Depp had sexually assaulted her with a wine bottle, asking her: "You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms Heard? You weren't scared of him at all, were you?"

Heard denied the allegations.

Vasquez's performance in court this week has earned her some admirers – for both her conduct and her courtroom style.

Camille Vasquez is the unrivaled star of the Depp trial. Her measured tone, incisive questions, total command of the facts and clear belief in her client are laudable. #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) May 17, 2022

The only awesome thing about the Depp/Heard trial, is how amazingly good Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez is.

She is truely impressive.

A superstar of competence.

Inspiring.✨ — Beatrice Rosen (@Beatrice_Rosen) May 17, 2022

A lawyer with the major international firm Brown Rudnick, Vasquez has been leading the cross-examination of Heard this week after the trial took a one-week break.

Vasquez's biography on the firm's website states that she's "adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements."