Entertainment

The show's not over: The battle for Prince's fortune

18 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By: Guy Kelly

When he died in 2016, Prince left behind a multimillion-dollar fortune - and enough unreleased music that he might outlive us all. But five years later, the battle for his estate and legacy is still

