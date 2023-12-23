How do you know it’s Christmas? You watch a popular TV holiday special with your family. Photo / 123rf

How do you know it’s Christmas? You watch a popular TV holiday special with your family.

While you could, of course, scroll through the endless options on your favourite streaming service, the truth is, when you’re in holiday mode, there’s nothing like curling up on the couch, switching on the TV and mindlessly watching whatever the festive programming gods have chosen.

Alongside a chilled glass of eggnog, scorched almonds and some Christmas ham, it’s the perfect way to keep the kids occupied as they anticipate Santa’s arrival, or to have a break from the festivities on Christmas Day.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best holiday-themed movies and shows airing on our TV channels this year, from the cosiest Christmas specials to King Charles’ Christmas speech and everything in between.

Christmas Eve

Princess Kate's Royal Special: Together at Christmas and The Chase Christmas Special will both air on TVNZ 1 on Christmas Eve. Photo / ITV, TVNZ

Royal Special: Together at Christmas - TVNZ 1, 3.45pm

For the third year in a row, the Princess of Wales will host a televised festive concert in Westminster Abbey. This year’s service is dedicated to all those who support and uplift children and will include performances by singer Adam Lambert and singer-songwriter and actress Beverley Knight.

The Chase Christmas Special - TVNZ 1, 4.55pm

It’s one of New Zealand’s favourite shows, so it’s no surprise Bradley Walsh and the Chasers are back for a festive night of fun. With appearances from all your favourite Chasers like Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, as well as some celebrity guests, it will be the perfect show to watch to get you in the Christmas mood while glazing ham.

Christmas Carols From The London Coliseum - TVNZ 1, 7pm

Filmed at the world-famous London Coliseum, get in the Christmas spirit with a selection of popular Christmas carols performed by the English National Opera’s Chorus and Orchestra.

The Holiday, Bad Santa 2 and Grease will all air on Christmas Eve.

The Holiday - TVNZ 2, 8pm

Is it a Christmas movie? Is it simply a romance film set during the holiday season? We bet everyone in your family has a hot take - and what better time to reignite the debate than on Christmas Eve?

Grease - Three, 8pm

Sick of Christmas or simply don’t celebrate it? Why not snuggle up and watch one of the most iconic movies in film history: Grease. Pay homage to the late Olivia Newton-John, AKA Sandy, by singing and dancing along to the film that landed her Hollywood A-lister status.

Love the Coopers - Eden, 8:30pm

There are so many films to choose from, but truthfully, there is nothing quite like Love the Coopers. Follow the family as they and their extended brood plan to have the greatest Christmas Eve ever - until unexpected events turn their plans upside down.

Blankety Blank Christmas Special - TVNZ 1, 9.10pm

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh hosts a festive game show special on Christmas Eve, as a panel of celebrities - Angela Rippon, Richard E. Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Mel B and Danny Jones - fill in the blanks to help some very lucky contestants win prizes.

Bad Santa 2 - Duke, 9.40pm

If you watched the first film sporadically on the plane while coming home for Christmas, it’s the perfect time to watch the second one the night before Christmas. Taking you through right to 11.15pm, it may keep you up long enough to catch a glimpse of Santa himself and ask if he would ever behave like Billy Bob Thornton in the film.

Christmas Day

Watch Kaylee Bell at Christmas in the Park, the King's speech or Hunt For The Wilderpeople on Christmas Day. Photo / Linton Photography, AP

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park 2023 - Three, 5.10pm

It’s one of the country’s most iconic events and is set to return for another year of festive fun. If you missed the Christchurch and Auckland shows, never fear: you can experience the show - and hit performances from Kaylee Bell, Lavina Williams and Vince Harder - in the comfort of your own home.

Pere Kirihimete Christmas in Te Reo - Whakaata Māori, 6.30pm

Who doesn’t love a bit of Christmas music on Christmas? As long as it’s not Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Join award-winning musician Pere Wihongi for an hour-long festive season special featuring his new Māori-language album of seven classic Christmas songs.

His Majesty The King’s Christmas Message - TVNZ 1, 6.50pm

It wouldn’t be Christmas without well wishes from our monarch. For the second time in his reign, King Charles will be delivering a televised Christmas message that will either warm your heart or be a nice distraction from the current family politics chat at the table.

Check out Downton Abbey, Pere Kirihimete Christmas in Te Reo and Grease 2 on Christmas Day.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople - TVNZ 2, 7pm

Okay, it’s not the most festive film around but by the time we get to December 25, it’s exactly what we want. The Taika Waititi movie starring acting legend Sam Neill and Julian Dennison is a heartwarming and hilarious tale of a rebellious kid and his foster uncle who escape into the Kiwi bush resulting in a national manhunt.

Grease 2 - Three, 8pm

Why have one Grease when you can have two? Airing on Three on Christmas night, the sequel to the much-loved film is set in 1960 and follows a British student at an American high school as he tries to prove himself to the leader of a gang of girls. It’s not only a great way to end the day, but also something the whole family will love.

Downton Abbey - TVNZ 1, 8.40pm

After six seasons and two movie spinoffs, it’s safe to say Downton Abbey is a classic - a tradition, even. and in the essence of traditions, it makes sense that on Christmas night, after 10 helpings of ham and pavlova, dressed in your Sunday best, you’re going to grab a cup of tea and catch up with Robert and Cora Crawley.

