King Charles' former chef has revealed his Christmas Day lunch is actually rather boring. Photo / AP

King Charles has access to some of the world’s greatest chefs, so what does he eat for Christmas lunch? His former chef claims it’s actually rather boring.

Nottinghamshire chef Darren McGrady, 61, has cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana among other members of the royal family, now he has revealed what the family eat for Christmas lunch and the answer might surprise you.

Noting they are sticklers for tradition, McGrady spoke to OK magazine, where he said the royals preferred festive meal is one that may look very similar to your own: “It was the same meal every year. They’re actually boring when it comes to festivities,” He said adding, “They didn’t do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys.”

“We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children’s nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch”.

King Charles III, centre, and Camilla, the Queen Consort lead the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham last year. Photo / AP

McGrady continued to recall his time cooking for the monarchy, explaining the King will likely continue with his late mother’s food traditions and cater for the family with a traditional turkey and sides of mashed and roast potatoes as well as chestnut or sage and onion stuffing.

The former royal chef says cranberry or bread sauces will be on offer, as will Brussels sprouts, carrots and roast parsnips, while drinks in past years have included a classic gin and dubonnet cocktail, and a glass of Gewurztraminer - German white wine.

When the time for dessert comes, the family indulge in the tasty traditional Christmas pudding doused in brandy. However, there is a firey twist. McGrady says in past years under the reign of Elizabeth, the family would be served their pudding in the dining room and it would be hot and “flaming”.

While it’s expected Charles will make minor adjustments to the lunch in the essence of putting his own personal touch on things, McGrady expects the food offers will largely remain the same.

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are expected to attend Christmas at Sandringham this year. Photo / AP

Christmas Day is usually a busy one for the royal family, with festivities kicking off the night before. Charles hosts a black-tie dinner at Sandringham that includes a pre-dinner martini and mingling - which children are not allowed to attend, the adults will be dressed in their formal wear with the women expected to wear ballgowns and royal women to wear a tiara.

Also on Christmas Eve is the gift exchange, says former royal household employee Alexandra Messervy, who said the family keep their gift exchange a “light-hearted affair” and stay away from extravagant gifts.

On December 25, the royal family come together for their annual church service at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate. Last year, Prince Louis stole the show when he joined the family during their Sandringham walkabout and was seen handing his sister, Princess Charlotte, a bouquet.

They then return to Sandringham for lunch and Charles will address the Commonwealth with his second Christmas day speech as monarch.

Other traditions shared by the family in the past have included playing charades, the annual Sandringham Christmas football match.



