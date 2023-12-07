Kaylee Bell will return to the Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park stage this year. Photo / Linton Photography

One of Auckland’s most iconic events, Coca-Cola’s Christmas in the Park, is back for another year of festive fun.

Taking place at the Auckland Domain on Saturday, December 9, the annual event has become a cherished holiday tradition - even more so than rushing to shops on Christmas Eve because you forgot to buy someone a present, so, what will this year bring? Even more festive fun than the last few, it seems.

With a performance from one of New Zealand’s biggest country music stars, Kaylee Bell, to impressive dance performers, and even the Coca-Cola Food Fest it’s going to be a truly magical affair - especially if the weather holds up.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show:

When does it start?

While the performers don’t hit the stage until 7:30pm, the party starts well before then.

Bring your friends and family along to the park from 4pm and enjoy everything the Coca-Cola Food Fest has to offer. From the best savoury treats in town - including kebabs, pizza and tacos, to the yummiest sweet treats around - including real fruit ice cream and doughnuts, there is even a coffee truck for a delicious afternoon pick me up.

Once you’ve explored everything the Food Fest has to offer, lay down a picnic blanket and get ready to enjoy the show until 10pm when Christmas in the Park says goodnight for another year with a fabulous fireworks finale.

Stars of the show

She’s the woman of the moment but despite her busy schedule, award-winning country music star Kaylee Bell will be returning for her third year. With over 40 million streams, Bell is the most-streamed country artist in Australasia and recently won a CMA Award at the biggest night of Country Music in Nashville USA so her set is one you won’t want to miss.

Santa at Christmas in the Park at Auckland Domain 2022. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Concert-goers will also get to see a range of impressive Kiwi acts including the renowned singer, songwriter and musical actress Lavina Williams, RnB legend Vince Harder as well as Tom Batchelor - a blues/alternative musician and Powerhouse Entertainment director and singer Ella Monnery, as well as many more stars.

As for dance entertainment, they’ve been performing at the show since 2016, now Studio 246 returns for another year of awe-worthy dancing, and they aren’t the only ones. Freshmans Dance Crew have brought the hype to Christmas in the Park for the last 10 years and return for their 11th year on Saturday. Elsewhere, the Red Dragonfly Dance Troupe will make their debut on the Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park stage as will Danza, which is currently New Zealand’s leading dance studio

Elsewhere, the Ellerslie School Senior Ukulele Group will provide the solid core for the show’s 60-strong school group led by their music teacher Dylan Symonds

Parking and transport

Like all big events in Auckland, it’s recommended you bus, train, ferry or cycle to the Domain to save any unneeded vehicle congestion, however, if that isn’t possible for you, Auckland Transport is advising you to arrive early to secure a park as there will be restrictions in place around the Domain and the park’s perimeter.

Hot tip: If you are driving into the event, don’t try to park as close as possible. AT says, “the further away you park the faster you’ll get away.” As for anyone using public transport, please allow extra time.

Christmas in the Park site map. Photo / coke.co.nz

For bus, ferry or train timetables and information go to www.at.govt.nz / events or call Auckland Transport on (09) 366 6400.

Road closures

In preparation for the event, there will be road closures in place from 6am on Saturday, December 9 inside the Domain.

At 4pm another round of road closures will come into place including the Grafton Bridge which will be closed to all vehicle traffic (except emergency vehicles, pedestrian and cycle access).

What to bring

With the weather anticipated to reach a summery 23 degrees and light winds, attendees planning to head along earlier in the day should include sunblock, a sunhat and water in their day pack.

While there will be food and drink available to purchase at the Coca-Cola Food Fest, there may be long lines so it’s best to come prepared with a bag or chilly bin full of snacks a beverages.

Other items you may like to bring include a picnic blanket, chairs or anything else you and your family may require.

Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain last year. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Organisers have also kindly asked attendees to note that “in co-operation with Police and Auckland Council this event is alcohol-free,” and warned “No ‘hawkers’ or unauthorised sellers of goods allowed on The Domain and surrounding streets.”

Postponement date

Unfortunately for Coca‑Cola Christmas in the Park punters, if weather prevents the show from proceeding, it will be cancelled as there is no rain date for the event.

