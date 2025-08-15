And just like that, we say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw. The woman who defined a generation’s approach to love, life and high heels has officially waved farewell… for good. Some might say the Sex and the City revamp should have been cancelled two-and-a-half seasons ago, while other fans have loved every minute of their later-in-life reunion with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and the gang. Whichever side of the fence you are perched on, this very last episode is worth a watch, if only for one last glance inside Ms Bradshaw’s closet.

Limitless: Live Better Now with Chris Hemsworth - Disney+

Even Hollywood hardmen like Chris Hemsworth worry about getting older and slower and more tired. Ahhh celebs, they really are just like us. In the second season of this science-based, introspection-heavy look at ageing, the Aussie Thor star tests himself, his body and his mind with creative challenges (learning to play the drums with Ed Sheeran) to the extreme kind (climbing an 185m-high alpine dam ‘cos he saw his kids climb a tree or something). During the first season, Hemsworth discovered he carried two copies of the gene ApoE4, making him between eight and 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those without both copies of the gene, so this isn’t just some action-adventure fluff. There’s lots to learn - as we watch while sitting on the couch eating chips.

Love is Blind UK - Netflix

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I’ll fall in love, until I see you - and then I’ll realise getting engaged to someone while sitting in an isolation pod is fine in theory, but it turns out the way you chew gives me the ick and I never want to be in the same room together ever again thankyouverymuch.”

Poetry at its finest, right there. But if you find yourself going through Love Island withdrawals, or desperately missing the couples on Married at First Sight Australia, get thee to Love is Blind. This is the second season of the UK version, which is the same as the American (single people meet, date and get engaged before even seeing each other) - just with better accents. In the trailer, one woman compares finding true love to being like “a bit of a car crash” - and after one episode you will all agree that she is definitely in the right place if she wants to keep that vibe going.

The Floor - ThreeNow

If there is one thing we all like, it’s a game show. And one that is both very simple - and very complex - is even better. In The Floor, 81 Australians are pitted against each other on a big old light-up disco floor. Each have their own specialist subject, ranging from fashion icons, farming, ball games and Aussie wildlife, and one-by-one they are randomly chosen to compete against their neighbours in their area of expertise. Losers are booted out, the winner takes their territory on the floor, and the last one standing wins $200,000. It is a strangely addictive format that starts on Sunday.

Butterfly - Prime Video

Yes, we are still waiting to find out who the next James Bond will be (my vote is Callum Turner, thank you for asking), but the studio behind 007’s new look, Amazon, is dipping its toes in the soupy waters of spies, double crosses and big explosions with Butterfly. Based on a graphic novel, the thrilling series follows a “highly unpredictable” former US intelligence officer (played by Daniel Dae Kim, Lost) whose life in South Korea blows up (maybe literally) when past decisions come back to haunt him.

Family portrait of the Gallagher family in the mid 1970s from left to right Noel, Paul, Liam and Mum Peggy Gallagher. Noel and Liam Gallagher are both in the British rock band Oasis. (Photo by Dan Callister/Liaison)

Oasis: Supersonic - TVNZ+

Caveat: this is not a new release, but for anyone who’s had an eye (ear?) on the Oasis reunion tour over the past month or so, it is a really interesting insight into the Gallagher brothers’ rise to the top. From the same team that brought Amy Winehouse doco, Amy, to the big screen (winning an Oscar along the way), Supersonic talks to Liam and Noel, as well as people who were in their orbit at the height of their 90s fame, and sets those interviews to archival concert and backstage footage. Yes, there are parkas, fights and lots of swearing.

Bridget Jones joined the New Zealand Herald in 2025. She has been a lifestyle and entertainment journalist and editor for more than 15 years.