New Zealand actress Erana James (second left) stars as Curly, an artificial human in Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth. Photo / FX
In space, no one can hear you scream, but on Earth, it’s a whole different story. Ahead of FX’s new series Alien: Earth airing on Disney + this month, Mitchell Hageman chats to New Zealand actor Erana James, who was at the coalface of this brave new world.
EranaJames’ introduction to the world of sci-fi was one for the books, despite its sometimes bloody and gruesome nature.
“We got to work with a movement coach who kind of helped us find what that physicality would look like, marrying the synthetic with those human features. We also worked with child psychologists, with military specialists, a bunch of people to kind of build what we all were going to be.”
It’s not the only renegade teen role James, 26, has excelled in as part of her diverse acting resume.
“That was a very different childlike innocence,” she says, reflecting on the two roles.
“[But] Curly has a bit of a chip on her shoulder, so there’s kind of like a little parallel there.”
Alien: Earth is set two years before the disastrous Nostromo incident of the original 1979 Alien movie and features a brand-new set of cast and characters dealing with a new threat to mankind. Hawley, of Fargo and Legion acclaim, pays tribute to the style of the films with a focus on physical effects and tactile visuals.
“The world-building was incredible,” James says of the shooting schedule in Bangkok.
“I’d never been in like a sci-fi universe before, so I think stepping onto set and seeing the world that’s been created in front of us by the production designer, and then also seeing what the plan would look like down the line was amazing.”
A longtime admirer of Hawley, James said the director’s respect for the Alien IP was incredible, and he had done “something very special with the franchise”.
“It’s maybe something a little different to what people might expect. People should go in with an open mind,” she says.
“Hopefully, you’ll have some of those feelings that you might have felt the first time you saw the Alien films, if you were a fan."
Now coming up to 10 years in the acting business, James admits she still feels “very new to the industry”.
She credits acting coach and Kiwi theatre legend Dame Miranda Harcourt and her classes for helping fuel her passion from a young age.
“My mum enrolled me when I was a teenager, and we’d go there every Saturday,” she says.
“I think Mum and Dad probably wanted to get me focused on something rather than just being a teenager.”
Harcourt also helped get her into her breakout role in The Changeover.
“Honestly, it feels like what got me into acting was sort of The Changeover. I kind of didn’t think too deeply about it, and then when it ended up happening, it just felt really cool. I didn’t know if I could keep doing it or if I wanted to keep doing it, but then obviously here we are."