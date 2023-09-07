Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City.

Twenty years after Carrie Bradshaw and her friends snuck into the rooftop pool at Soho House on Sex and the City, the truth behind the wild storyline has been revealed.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bradshaw, Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York were thrown out of the exclusive club after it was revealed that Jones was impersonating member Annabelle Bronstein with a British accent.

Now Nick Jones, who first brought the club to New York, has admitted he’d never seen the show when he agreed to let producers film the iconic scene there.

Soho House, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, hadn’t even opened in the Meatpacking District when the cast of SATC - including the late Willie Garson - arrived to film the 2003 episode Boy Interrupted.

Jones told Page Six, “They paid a fee to use the house, I didn’t know what the storyline was going to be.”

SATC producer, writer and Soho New York member Amy Harris said the inspiration came after she heard the club was set to open with a rooftop pool.

She told Page Six, “The crazy thing about the day we were shooting is that Soho House still wasn’t open, so there was no water in the pool.

The cast of Sex and the City sneaked into Soho House New York's rooftop pool.

“They filled it the night before with hose water, and it was freezing. They weren’t able to heat it up in any way, so it was like an iceberg.

“At one point one of the actors tried to get in and her teeth started chattering so much she couldn’t say her lines. Only Willie could get in and say his lines without his teeth chattering. It was so cold.”

Jones admitted he didn’t understand the “impact, or the global reach” of the show at the time, but looking back, he’s “forever grateful” to have been part of it.

“It was iconic, and it was such a piece of luck that they did it with us ... it was the start of our 20 years in America.”

Cattrall even referenced the episode in her cameo as Samantha Jones at the end of the second season of SATC reboot And Just Like That ... - during which she put on Bronstein’s accent during a phone call to Parker’s character.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to be members at Soho House. Photo / Getty Images

The show helped launch the club into popular culture.

The club, built in an old electrical warehouse, has been the scene of celebs, scandals and plenty of cocktails over the past 20 years, with SATC giving it a launch into popular culture.

Countless celebrities are known to be members, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - though Kanye West is said to have had his membership revoked.



