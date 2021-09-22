Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies at age 57 amid filming of series reboot

The actor is famous for playing Stanford Blatch on the original series. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Willie Garson, known for playing Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57.

His family confirmed the news with Variety today.

Garson was recently spotting filming scenes for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That ... alongside the series' star Sarah Jessica Parker.

He appeared in both Sex and the City films as well as starring in USA Network series White Collar as Mozzie from 2009 to 2014.

The prolific actor appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 episodes of television during his career.

Earlier this year, he revealed what it was like to reunite with the rest of the SATC cast for the reboot table read, saying it was both "weird" and "normal".

"I think the feeling was, 'Oh, my God, this is so weird, right?' " Garson told Page Six.

"And also, 'Oh, my God, this is so completely normal.' So at the same time, this is the weirdest thing ever and this is literally just like, 'Oh, here we are again. Another terrific episode.' "

He paid tribute to the show's fans for keeping it alive after all these years.

"The fans have kept us going all this time, and that's why we do it," he said. "So God bless us for being allowed to do this. And it's because of the fans."

According to Variety, Garson's adopted son Nathen paid tribute on Instagram.

Willie Garson's son posts tribute on IG: "I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own." pic.twitter.com/OQGWmy6SeC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 21, 2021

He wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

"You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

It comes amid filming of the long-anticipated series reboot as a trailer was released today.

The new series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King and will not feature one of the four main characters.

Samantha Jones, who was played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and the two SATC films, will not be part of the new story.